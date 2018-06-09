Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Julian Clary has announced he is to return to stages across the UK for a brand new tour entitled Born To Mince – which includes a date at Storyhouse in Spring 2019.

In this outrageously camp new show (that he was going to call ‘Bed Knobs and Knee Pads’), risqué entertainer Julian Clary will bare his soul as never before in the interests of light entertainment.

Julian Clary, Born To Mince comes to Storyhouse in Chester for one night only on Sunday 31 March 2019. Tickets have gone on sale today (Thursday, June 7).

Speaking about the announcement of his new tour, Julian commented: “Are you ready for some filth?

“I know I am.

“It’s been a while since I sallied forth to pleasure the provinces with my particular brand of saucy innuendo.

“Let me at them!”

Julian will murder some well-known songs along the way; give audiences a sneak preview from his next memoir, ‘A Night At the Lubricant’; and make withering remarks about punters foolish enough to sit in the front row.

Following his role as Dick in the London Palladium’s Olivier award-winning ‘Dick Whittington’ Christmas 2017 pantomime, and with his upcoming role in the venue’s 2018 production of ‘Snow White’, the new tour in 2019 will see Clary tour the country with a final performance at the London Palladium on June 8 2019.

Tickets are priced at £24.50, concessions available.

The show is recommended for aged 16 upwards

For more information visit www.storyhouse.com.