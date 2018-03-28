Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

World War One re-enactment soldiers will be playing their part in West Cheshire Royal British Legion’s Chester Poppy Memorial Walk on Saturday, May 12.

To commemorate the centenary of the end of World War One, and raise money for the Poppy Appeal, The Royal British Legion is inviting hundreds of local people to take part in a five mile walk around the historic city of Chester.

The walk will start at 10.30am at St John’s Church in Vicar’s Lane in Chester and is part of their Living History weekend.

The walk will take in First World War memorials and important sites with questions to answer on the subject on the way round – everyone taking part gets a unique goody bag and medal as a souvenir.

Some of the walk will take in the Walls but there also be will be a wheelchair and buggy friendly route. People are welcome to bring their dogs along and each dog who completes the walk will receive a special reflective poppy.

Community fundraiser Ruth Jones said: “Many people in West Cheshire have been raising money by running marathons, but I kept getting asked to arrange something which could include everyone.

“So here’s the result. The Chester Tour Guides have found a really great route around the city and have unearthed a few little known facts which will surprise even local people. Plus it will raise funds for the Poppy Appeal and help us remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in WW1.”

Lyn Hand of the Guild of Chester Tour Guides said: “We are delighted to work alongside the Royal British Legion on this project. The walk will be a flat easy route and people can take their time and learn a little more about our wonderful city and its associations with WW1 in this special year.”

In the final year of the First World War centenary, The Royal British Legion is inviting the British public to say thank you to the First World War generation who served, sacrificed and changed our world.

Members of the public from all walks of life can join the movement to express their gratitude to those who gave themselves to the war effort and rebuilt a better nation from its darkest hour.

Those wishing to take part in the walk can purchase early bird tickets (£10 per adult, £5 children, under 5s free) at www.eventbrite.co.uk or they can raise sponsorship money to take part. Contact Ruth Jones on 07768 238875 or rejones@britishlegion.org.uk.