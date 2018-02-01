Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Emergency services are attending a two-vehicle collision on a main road heading into Chester this evening (Thursday, February 1).

The accident happened on the A483 Wrexham Road , near The King's School , about 5.40pm.

It is believed to involve a red Mini and a black car. One lane is blocked.

Police and paramedics are in attendance but there is no information about any injuries.

Traffic sensors are showing congestion going into Chester although the vehicles are understood to have been moved into an adjacent bus lane to ease the traffic flow.