Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A major route is closed on the outskirts of Chester due to a car hitting a lamppost.

The collision happened on the A540 Parkgate Road near the former Yacht pub in the Mollington area about 2.30pm today (Friday, February 9).

Cheshire Police say the incident is ‘damage only’ with no reports of any injuries.

However, the lamp-post is insecure forcing a road closure in the middle of the evening rush-hour while the highways department makes it safe.

Travel website Inrix reports: “A540 Parkgate Road in both directions closed, very slow traffic due to accident between Woodbank Lane and Powey Lane.

"The accident has also brought down a lamp-post onto the carriageway which will need removing/repairing.”

Inrix also says there is queueing traffic on A5117 in both directions between Powey Lane and A41 Chester Road (Backford Cross) with the likely cause due to the closure of the A540 Parkgate Road.