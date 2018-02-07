Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Constabulary are appealing for witnesses after a serious road accident involving two vehicles on the A41 in the rural area.

Police, fire and ambulance crews are currently dealing with the collision on the A41 Whitchurch Road, Chowley, which happened about 1.20pm today (Wednesday, February 7).

Collision investigators are at the scene, about nine miles south of Chester, where a road closure is expected to last for several hours.

North West Ambulance Service scrambled the air ambulance helicopter, a land ambulance and two rapid response vehicles.

The busy A41 is currently closed in both directions from the A534 Broxton roundabout and the A55/A41 Boughton roundabout in Chester.

This closure is expected to remain in place for several hours and diversions are in place via the A534, A49 and A51.

Inspector Liz Cunningham of Cheshire Police, said: “Enquiries in relation to the incident are currently in their early stages and our collision investigation team are in attendance at the scene.

“As part of our investigation I’m keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area between 1pm and 1.20pm today and believes they may have witnessed the collision or has any information which could assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 432 of February 7, 2018.