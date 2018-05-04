Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police officers and ambulance crews have been called to the scene of an accident involving a motorbike near the Posthouse roundabout in Chester this morning (Friday, May 4).

The accident happened on the A483 northbound between B5102 Station Road and junction 38 of the the A55 where a road closure is in place.

(Image: UGC)

A Cheshire police spokesperson confirmed they had received the call at 8.15am and that police and ambulance were at the scene. They believe the acci9dent imnvolved a collision between a motorbike and a car.

The North West Air Ambulance has also just been spotted arriving.

Chester & Cheshire Traffic & Travel Facebook group To keep up to date with all the latest traffic and travel news in the area please like and share our Facebook group Chester & Cheshire Traffic & Travel News

Traffic website Inrix is reporting the A483 is closed in both directions. It also says two cars were involved although this has yet to be confirmed.

There are currently no details of casualties but major traffic congestion is building and motorists are advised to avoid the area if at all possible.