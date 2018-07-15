Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The engineering and construction industry in Ellesmere Port has received a welcome boost following Cheshire College – South and West’s decision to move its engineering and construction departments to the town.

The move demonstrates the college’s commitment to ensuring the region’s engineering and construction workforce has the skills it needs to ensure future investment and growth.

The college has delivered high-quality training and apprenticeships in the industry for over 30 years working with some of the region’s largest employers such as Vauxhall and Unilever to develop their future workforce.

Nathan Richards, 20, from Ellesmere Port who is studying a level 4 higher apprenticeship in process engineering at Vauxhall Motors, said: “I started on a maintenance engineering apprenticeship with Vauxhall straight after leaving school.

“After two years I was given the chance to move onto the higher apprenticeship which I’m studying now.

“Growing up in Ellesmere Port there’s a lot of engineering focus.

“The opportunities I’ve been given at Vauxhall and the college have been amazing.

“I’m so glad I chose to do an apprenticeship – the knowledge and skills you learn from colleagues and tutors who are qualified, competent and experienced are incredible.”

Supporting the college’s apprentices are a dedicated team of highly experienced teachers and assessors at the college.

Graham Fox, a former Vauxhall apprentice and now teacher at Cheshire College – South and West, said: “I completed my apprenticeship with Vauxhall in the 1970s and then went into the Merchant Navy.

“I then came back to Vauxhall in the 80s just as they were starting to make the Astra.

“After that I went on to work on aeroplanes, ships and cancer treatment machines.

“Going into teaching at a later stage in my career means I can give things back to young people from my lifetime of experiences.

“Moving to Ellesmere Port is an exciting time for us all – with opportunities for more specialist rooms and labs which will benefit our students as well as employers.”