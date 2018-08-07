Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s a case of here we go again as a Chester community is blighted by another collapsed wall where repair work is not proving straight-forward.

A garden wall fell on to the pavement in Liverpool Road, near the Brook Lane junction, back in January but it’s still not been fixed.

The Chronicle understands the delay is due to a dispute as to who should pick up the bill.

Similar disagreements meant repairs to a collapsed wall in nearby Rock Lane did not happen quickly leading the cut-through to be closed for more than four years.

Cheshire West and Chester Council highways team has cordoned off the affected section of pavement which, fortunately, is close to traffic light-controlled pedestrian crossings at either end. However, a bus stop is involved.

Councillor Karen Shore, cabinet member for environment, said: “Earlier this year a section of a sandstone boundary wall collapsed for a length of approximately three to four metres at the rear of two properties on Victoria Court, Chester.

“As a result, a section of the public footway forming part of the A5116 Liverpool Road has been temporarily closed in order to protect public safety. The safety of the public remains our top priority and the heras fencing around the affected area must remain in place for the foreseeable future in order to ensure the safety of the public.

“An independent structural engineer is investigating the reasons for the collapse and assessing the structural condition of the whole wall, specifically identifying any other points of weakness. The council’s Highway Service have been in frequent contact with the owners and occupiers of the properties affected by the collapse.

“The diversionary route is via the pedestrian crossings on Liverpool Road and on the west side of the footway.”