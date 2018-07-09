Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The collapsed sewer at Sandy Lane in Chester has created even more headaches today after the road was closed to allow repairs to take place.

Cheshire West and Chester Council and Welsh Water have provided an update on the sewer collapse at Sandy Lane and Dee Banks in Chester

To allow repairs to be carried out it has been necessary to close the B5130 Sandy Lane/Dee Banks from Caldy Valley Road to Walmoor Park.

The council’s cabinet member for environment, Cllr Karen Shore, said: “Our highways team has been working closely with Welsh Water while they investigated this incident and decided on the best course of action.”

A Welsh Water spokesperson said: “Following a partial collapse on our wastewater network on the junction between Sandy Lane and Dee Banks, we are carrying out an emergency repair to the network.

“This work should take a week to be completed, however we will do our best to finish the work sooner. So that our team can work safely, while we carry out the repair, the junction between Sandy Lane and Dee Road will be closed to traffic and a local diversion will be in place.

“While we carry out the repair work, it will have no impact on wastewater services to our customers.

“We would like to assure customers that we will do everything we can to repair the damage as quickly as we can and would like to thank customers for bearing with us while the work is completed.”

Motorists were contacting The Chronicle last week wanting to know what was happening because of queues caused by a three-way traffic lights system, near Dee Banks, set up next to roadworks barriers.