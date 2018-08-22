Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two Ellesmere Port men involved in cocaine dealing have been put behind bars.

Jailing Patrick Foley and Karl Kent, a judge told them: “You were advertising in effect the sale of cocaine and offering to supply cocaine.”

Liverpool Crown Court heard that police officers saw Kent acting suspiciously in Exeter Road in Ellesmere Port on February 7 last year along with a vehicle which was known to police.

The officers went over and saw that Foley, 44, was the driver of the vehicle. Kent, 42, admitted he had six wraps of cocaine for personal use in his pocket and these were found to be 86% pure and worth £240, said Jemma Gordon, prosecuting.

At Foley’s home the officers discovered a packet of cocaine which was 95% pure and worth £40 and £1,000 cash. The phones of both men were seized and analysed.

The forensic analysis revealed that “Kent was taking direction from Foley about the sale of one of the drugs,” said Miss Gordon.

Some messages were from Kent to users offering cocaine for sale and some were between the two defendants, she added.

Kent, of Station Road, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply and offering to supply the drug, Foley, of Redhills Mews, admitted being concerned in supplying the drug.

Judge David Aubrey, QC, jailed Foley for 40 months and Kent for 28 months. The court heard that they both have previous convictions but had not been sent to prison before.

He said that he did not accept suggestions that they were naive. “Each of you was fully aware of what you were doing.”

The judge told them: “It is a tragedy for each of you as you come from loving caring families. You should have thought of your families and young children before you embarked in the enterprise you did which was effectively running a drugs business.”

The court heard in mitigation that they both had mental health issues. Foley had been a successful locksmith but had to give it up after being diagnosed with arthritis and he became depressed and developed issues with drink and drugs, said his lawyer John Rowan.

Defence barrister Brian Treadwell said that Kent had been operating to a degree under instructional from Foley. He lives an isolated life and this was his first drug supply conviction.