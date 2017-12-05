Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Foregate Street will lose another store when clothing retailer New Look closes its doors after more than a decade.

A sign in the shop's window has confirmed that the store will shut its doors on Saturday (December 9) – the same week that neighbouring store Argos closes to move into Sainsbury's in Caldy Valley.

But loyal New Look customers need not panic – there are no plans to close the store's Eastgate Street branch.

The Chronicle has attempted to contact New Look press office regarding job losses for Foregate Street staff, but they have so far not responded to our enquiries.

New Look is the third store to close on Foregate Street in the past six months – following in the footsteps of Argos which closes tomorrow (December 6) and the Disney Store in September. Both had been mainstays on Foregate Street for about 25 years.