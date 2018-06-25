Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Closing down sales have begun at both of Chester’s Poundworld stores.

The move comes after the High Street discounter went into administration on June 11.

‘Closing down’ signs have gone up at Poundworld‘s outlets at The Forum and in Foregate Street with up to 50% off.

The chain also has outlets at Broughton Shopping Park, Ellesmere Port and Queensferry.

It is holding ‘closing down’ sales across all 355 stores but claims the units aren’t shutting down.

Administrators Deloitte, who have been called in to save the troubled chain, said no stores are ‘definitely’ closing and the search for a buyer continues.

Around 5,100 jobs are at risk with a number of head office roles already axed as part of the shake up.

Factors believed to be behind the discounter’s woes include falling consumer confidence, rising overheads and the weaker pound.

Chester ’s £300m Northgate Development was recently dealt a massive blow after House of Fraser announced it no longer planned to deliver the anchor store for the scheme. The move is part of a rescue deal for House of Fraser which includes the closure of 31 of its 59 stores.