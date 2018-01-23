Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The closing date for Next on Chester's Greyhound Retail Park has been brought forward.

The clothing retailer, which has been a feature of the retail park for many years, was due to close on Friday, February 9, allegedly because of issues with the lease of the premises.

But the date has now been brought forward to next Thursday, February 1, according to a sign in the window.

And it has been confirmed by a Next spokesperson that staff currently working at the store will be made redundant because of the closure.

It is thought they can apply for jobs at other branches, which include Chester's Eastgate Street, Broughton Park and Cheshire Oaks.

The spokesperson told The Chronicle: "We can confirm that the staff from our Chester Greyhound Park store have been made redundant."