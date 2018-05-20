Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The outgoing Lord Mayor of Chester has thanked the city's 'fantastic communities' as she leaves her post.

Cllr Razia Daniels, Conservative member for Handbridge Park on Cheshire West and Chester Council, paid tribute to residents and the council's civic team at a meeting on Thursday night. She will be replaced by Cllr Alex Black, Labour member for Hoole.

"I can't believe a year has gone by," Cllr Daniels said. "It has been a huge honour and privilege to be Lord Mayor for Chester. We live in a fantastic city and I am very proud of it.

"Over the years I have spent time in my own ward where we have a fantastic community with fantastic volunteers.

"This year I discovered that the same happens in all your communities – we all have fantastic communities and it has been a pleasure getting to know everybody."

Cllr Black, whose wife Janet is now Lord Mayoress of Chester, added: "Thank you for agreeing to have me as Lord Mayor. Janet and I are looking forward to the next 12 months.

"I'd like to pay tribute to the civic team and to Cllr Daniels, who has been so busy all over the place."

The City of Chester trustees board appointed Cllr Mark Williams, Conservative member for Dodleston and Huntington, as deputy Lord Mayor for 2018-19.

Cllr Stuart Parker, Conservative member for Chester Villages, was chosen as the Sheriff of Chester.