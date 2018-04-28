Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dynamic new adaptation of classic chiller Turn of the Screw comes to Theatr Clwyd in Mold as part of a UK tour.

This new production stars Carli Norris (Belinda Slater in EastEnders; Hollyoaks) and Maggie McCarthy (Doctors, Call the Midwife (BBC) and the film Children of the Sun).

This thrilling version of Henry James’ much-loved classic ghost story is faithful to the original and captures its celebrated ambiguity.

Set in 1840, a young governess agrees to look after two orphans, a boy and a girl, in Bly, a seemingly idyllic country house. But shortly after her arrival she realises they are not alone.

There are others – the ghosts of Bly’s troubled past. The governess will risk everything to keep the children safe, even if it means giving herself up to The Others.

Tim Luscombe’s brilliant new adaptation of Henry James’ novella dramatises the thrilling story in a new and surprising way.

(Image: Robert Workman)

Having defined the genre of psychological horror, Turn of the Screw has been the source for many adaptations on stage and screen including the film The Others.

Producer Dermot McLaughlin said: “I was inspired by the success of the stage adaptation of Susan Hill’s much-loved novel The Woman in Black and in researching the debt that Hill’s novel owes to Henry James I got lost in the intriguing world of Bly and the governess’s psyche.

“I found Turn of the Screw a compelling story with fascinating female characters.”

Turn of the Screw was conceived and commissioned by Dermot McLaughlin, adapted by Tim Luscombe and is directed by Daniel Buckroyd, artistic director of The Mercury Theatre where his credits include Spamalot, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and Clybourne Park.

The play can be seen in the Anthony Hopkins Theatre at Theatr Clwyd from May 1-5. Tickets from £10. Call 01352 701521 or visit www.theatrclwyd.com.