Name: Jenny Lyons

Job: Class leader and owner of Mini Magoos Sensory Play

Where were you born: Liverpool

Where do you live now: Bebington, Wirral

Education: BA Hons Drama, Edge Hill University. Infant Massage and Baby Yoga Instructor. Currently working towards becoming Regional Tutor for Makaton.

Family life: Daughter – Elsie, 19 months. Due to be married to Dan in October this year.

My day tends to vary when it begins based on when my 19 month old Elsie wakes up!

She is normally a pretty good alarm clock!

She has been known to sleep in though so the usual alarm is set just in case for 6am.

This tends to be the most rushed part of the day getting myself and Elsie ready.

She does tend to be a hungry monkey and refuses to leave the house without a nibble of fruit or toast which is usually her first breakfast of the day!

Her drop off at Daisy and Jake nursery happens at 7.30am.

I then head home where my office is based to start getting ready for the day.

Depending on what classes I have that day usually dictates the equipment I need to pack, and that can be a LOT of equipment!

Floor mats, blankets, fibre optic lights, pom poms and speakers to name but a few!

This is loaded into the car and off I go to that day’s venue to set up.

Set up for the day takes anywhere between 45mins to an hour, but I like to make sure everything is prepped for our mums and babies to arrive.

The first point of call is the tea station, in case of any early arrivals so a brew is always to hand!

A much-needed fix for a mum with a new baby!

Running my classes and seeing how much our babies grow and develop over the weeks is just the best part of my job!

My classes are varied and fast paced with lots of music and different themes so it keeps the little ones amused.

It also definitely doesn’t feel like work either!

Once classes are finished it’s time to pack up and go home – usually to catch up on admin and to pick up Elsie from nursery.

I love hearing about the fun she has had that day from her key worker.

She is usually having so much fun that she doesn’t want to leave!

Then we head home to start dinner and start the bedtime routine.

Elsie is still in a bedtime routine which she has had from three weeks old, mainly because it works for us and we are scared to change it in case she stops sleeping!

Spare time is scarce with such a small child, but I have quite a vigorous exercise routine which I stick to most weeks.

This involves two boot camps and running at least twice a week.

All of these are done outside as I hate the gym so much!

I much prefer being outdoors and going through the same pain with a group of people, much easier than doing it alone.

Although, with such a tough winter this year, it has been hard to stay motivated so I’m looking forward to the light nights and warmer weather coming back.

Mostly so I can ditch my silly running hat!

But setting myself the goal of running the Liverpool Rock and Roll Half Marathon in May has kept it at the forefront of my mind.

What do you wear to do your job? Mini Magoos Logo T Shirt and some hard wearing jeans. Lugging equipment around needs clothes that are tough and take some knocks!

What is the favourite part of your job? Meeting lots of new people, mums and babies. They really are the lifeforce of my business!

What is the least favourite part of your job? Lesson planning! I find it hard to keep still and focused for lengths of time at one task so pinning me down to this is difficult!

What would be your dream job if you weren’t doing what you do now? This is hard as I feel I’ve really found what I was meant to do with Mini Magoos!

How do you relax when you are not working? Spending lazy mornings with my family in our dressing gowns. Unfortunately, this is usually watching Hey Duggie too.

What is your favourite film? I can never pin it down to just the one! But seeing Home Alone alongside the Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra was pretty amazing!

What is your favourite book? Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

What is your favourite song? Again, too many to mention! I like to discover new music all the time from lots of different genres! But, I am listening to Rhiannon by Fleetwood Mac lots at the moment as it was the first song Elsie danced too!

If a film was made of your life, who would you like to play you? I’m not sure I’m in total agreement but lots of people said I have a resemblance to Brie Larson

Have you had your 15 minutes of fame yet? Not yet! Maybe one day!

If you'd like to take part in our A Day in the Life feature, please email leah.jones@trinitymirror.com for details.