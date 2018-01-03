Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The award-winning Lion Salt Works Museum, near Northwich, is waking up the new year with a masterclass on how the City of Chester Brass Band rehearses for its winning competition performances.

This inspiring and interesting insight into the inner workings of this top brass band will be held at the Lion Salt Works Museum on Sunday, January 21 between 2.30–4pm.

There is a suggested donation of £2 and there is no need to book in advance.

The masterclass will show how the deputy musical director of the City of Chester Brass Band, Matthew Burkett, rehearses the band with techniques for a winning performance.

As well as being a talented bass player, he also writes arrangements and original music for the band.

(Image: UGC)

The 25-piece band will rehearse a contest piece for the NW Regional Area Championships to be held in Blackpool in February. The music will be Napoleon on The Alps by Philip Harper.

Matthew said: “At this open rehearsal, I will literally be ‘pulling the music to pieces’ to clarify dynamics, balance and intonation, before re-building the different sections back into the whole composition.

“I think it will be an eye-opener for anyone who likes to listen to music but doesn’t know how it gets from the notes on the page to a winning performance.”

Cabinet member for communities and wellbeing at Cheshire West and Chester Council Cllr Louise Gittins said: “This is a wonderful way to start the new year and after the huge success of last year’s open rehearsal, I am delighted the band could join us again this year.

“It promises to be a fascinating insight for anyone who enjoys listening to music but wants to know more.”

For more information about events, please visit www.westcheshiremuseums.co.uk or call 01606 275066.