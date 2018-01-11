Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police reports of a large Christmas tree being spotted in the middle of the M53 motorway this afternoon (Thursday, January 11) sparked the usual puns.

North West Motorway Police tweeted at 3.23pm that the rogue tree had been seen between junctions 10 and 11, southbound, near Ellesmere Port.

Traffic officers warned: “Large Christmas tree in live lane.”

One joker tweeted in response: “Are you sending out special branch to recover?”

Lee Montgomery wrote: “That’s just not Fir! Imagine a few drivers getting the needle with that. Get someone there to Spruce up the lane."

(Image: Mark Dowling)

Nanna B offered this witty response to the sighting of the festive tree: “Not sure if that’s early or late.”

James Atkinson commented: “What a load of baubles.”

While Peter Simpson asked if the tree was compliant with the Highway Code: “Has it got its lights on?”

The fun appeared to be over when the police later indicated they couldn’t find the reported tree.

“Search made for the Christmas tree with a negative result,” said the tweet.