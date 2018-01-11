Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have just released details about a fatal incident involving a 35-year-old Kelsall man who died after becoming trapped under a tree at the weekend.

Emergency services responded to an address on Brown Heath Road, Christleton , about 5.50pm on Sunday, January 7.

They were alerted following ‘concerns for the safety of a man who had become trapped under a tree’, according to a statement.

A Cheshire Constabulary spokesman added: “Police, fire and ambulance attended the scene and sadly the man, a 35-year-old from the Kelsall area, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a case file will be prepared for the coroner. The Health and Safety Executive have been informed of the incident.”

Cheshire Police tweeted at the time to say officers were attending an incident in the Brown Heath Road area with motorists advised ‘to use an alternative route’.

North West Ambulance Service conformed two rapid response vehicles were sent along with two senior clinicians.

An inquest into the death is due to be opened this afternoon (Thursday, January 11).