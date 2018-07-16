Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester pub owner has come up with a sweet way of raising charity funds in support of a children’s hospice.

Ian Wade, who owns the Ring O’ Bells in Christleton, is donating 50p from every sticky toffee pudding ordered by customers of the busy pub and restaurant to Hope House Children’s Hospices.

And as well as donating funds from desserts sold, the popular boozer is also running coffee mornings in support of the hospice.

Ian said: “I was contacted by Hope House fundraisers and asked if we could help and we were delighted to come up with a few ideas.

“It’s such an amazing charity and such a good cause we really wanted to help.

“Donating 50p from every sticky toffee pudding sold during a month has raised in excess of £200 along with the coffee morning we had.

“We are planning more events to boost fundraising such as supporting the charity’s golf days.

“Staff and customers are keen to help too and we want to raise as much as we can for what is a fantastic charity and one that deserves as much help as possible.”

Hope House Children’s Hospices area fundraiser Hannah Robinson says she’s delighted Ian and the team at the Ring O’ Bells have chosen to support Hope House as they take part in the Great North Swim.

She said: “We need to raise in excess of £6 million a year to support all the children and families we help from across North Wales, Shropshire and parts of Cheshire.

“It’s so sad three children die each week in our area from incurable illness but we can only afford to reach and help one of those children.

“Every penny counts and the support of businesses such as the Ring O’ Bells really is vital to us.

“To donate cash from the sales of sticky toffee puddings is a novel and unique way of fundraising and I’m delighted with the backing of Ian and his team at the Ring O’ Bells.”

To find out more about Hope House Children’s Hospices please visit www.hopehouse.org.uk .