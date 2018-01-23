Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are hunting for a man 'in his twenties' who is reported to have tried to pull a group of schoolchildren off their bikes in Christleton .

Officers were called to Village Road at 4.21pm yesterday (Monday, January 22) after receiving reports a man was begging and trying to pull people off their bikes.

Reports on social media say a group of youngsters were approached on their way home from school by the man who 'tried to ram the boys off their bikes', and asked for cash before a member of the public intervened.

A police spokesperson told The Chronicle: "At 4.21pm yesterday (Jan 22) Cheshire Constabulary were called to Village Road, Christleton, after reports of a man begging and trying to pull people off their bikes.

"Police made a search of the area but no one was located.

"The man was described as being in his 20s with a grey hoodie, black jeans and an orange bike.

"If anyone has any information about the incident please call Cheshire police on 101, quoting incident number 520 of 22/01/18, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."