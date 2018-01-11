Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students at Christleton High School have been showing off their entrepreneurial skills while helping to raise funds for Hope House Children’s Hospices.

As part of their business and enterprise studies pupils in Year 10 created a fundraising product, activity or service before pitching their ideas to a panel of members from the local business community in a ‘Dragon’s Den’ style event.

Their hope was to secure a £10 investment which they would then turn into much more for Hope House.

The teams came up with a range of festive ideas and each team showcased their idea with a PowerPoint presentation and stood before the panel to talk through their ideas, including; the research they carried out, their sales and marketing plans and their projected profit and loss accounts.

Ian Wade, owner of Ring O Bells, Urbano 32 and Burger Shed, was a dragon on the day.

He said: “I was very proud to be asked to be a dragon again, helping such a great cause at a fantastic school.

“The standard, as ever, was excellent and gets better every year.

“There are lots of budding entrepreneurs to look out for in the future!”

Ian was joined on the panel by Mario Sciarrillo from the Yard Restaurant Group, Stuart Court and Sean Ray both from MBNA.

Christleton High School business teacher Mrs John said: “We are really excited to be a part of this enterprise challenge.

“Our students have shown real entrepreneurial flair in their fund raising activities for Hope House such as designing personalised Christmas plates, and producing homemade festive treats for all the family.”

Area fundraiser for Hope House Hannah Penney said: “It is wonderful to see the pupils really engage in this project.

“The business skills that the pupils are developing in the Dragon’s Lair challenge are skills that will appeal to future employers.

“The money raised by the pupils from this project enables us to continue to provide care and support to local children and their families who are cared for by Hope House.

“A huge thank you to all involved.”