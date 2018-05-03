Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Radio 2 breakfast show DJ Chris Evans had to pull out of his daily duties just seconds before going on air after receiving some devastating news this morning (Thursday (May 3).

Cheshire-born Evans had to hand over his show to sports news presenter Vassos Alexander just before it began, later issuing an official statement that his beloved mother Minnie had passed away aged 92.

According to our sister site Devon Live , the Car Fest North organiser announced just before 7am: "Good morning. The reason I'm not with you today is because just before I came on air my mum passed away and I needed to go straight back home to be with my family. But it's all OK, in fact it's very OK, mum needed to be at peace.

"Moreover she needed to be at peace for some time now and as she has throughout her life in death she has brought us together. She was an incredible woman."

Chris described his mum Minnie as an 'incredible woman' and said today's news was 'no battle lost, only a life won every single day'.

He vowed to return tomorrow and said his mum would have been 'furious' if she knew he was missing the show today for her.

Minnie worked two jobs when Chris was growing up to support her three children Diane, David and Chris in Warrington.