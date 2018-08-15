Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire East Council has unveiled a transformational £45,000 revamp of a children’s play area.

The site off Bodmin Avenue, in Macclesfield, had become rundown and disused.

But now local families and visitors can enjoy a bright, vibrant and exciting area with the installation of new play equipment and facilities.

The overhaul has been carried out on behalf of Cheshire East Council by Ansa environmental services, who installed new equipment and new bright blue flooring.

Improvements were also made to the access footpath, making it more easily accessible to all.

A children’s trim trail has also been added to the space, which encourages children to get active and promotes physical play, such as balancing beams and stepping stones.

Councillor Liz Wardlaw, Cheshire East Council cabinet member for health with responsibility also for leisure services, said: “I am so pleased with how the play area and wider site has been transformed for local residents.

“This piece of land has become a welcoming and safe open space for local families to meet and for children to play.

“Ansa’s parks delivery team worked hard to ensure the equipment was right for the space and as appealing as possible.

“I’m sure this improved family space will be much-loved by local people and used by them for many for years to come.”