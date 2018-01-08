Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Around £1,000 worth of items belonging to Saltney Football Club have been stolen by callous thieves.

Sometime on Friday night (January 5) the crooks broke into a residential garage on Tegid Way, Saltney, and stole power tools, a bike and two sets of red and black Adidas junior kits worth around £1,000, as well as a set of 40 black Adidas shorts and socks and 20 pairs of Macron gloves.

The club posted a description of the stolen items on social media over the weekend: "Help. Our secretary's garage was broken into last night. Besides bike and power tools they have taken kids' equipment.

"If you are offered any of the items please let us know."

It is the latest negative incident for the club, which has been the target of several acts of mindless vandalism in recent years.

Veronica Gay, councillor for Saltney Stonebridge Ward, tweeted: "All the volunteers that work so hard for this club will be devastated - the constant attacks they are subjected to are unacceptable and wicked - Please report any whispers you hear or see regarding this theft."

If you have any information, contact North Wales Police on 101.