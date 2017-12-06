Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four Northwich schoolchildren’s festive designs are up in lights this year after winning a Christmas competition.

The creations, which all have a yuletide feel, are featuring at Northwich Library as part of the town’s Christmas lights display and were turned on at this year’s extravaganza last month.

The competition, which was run by the Northwich Business Improvement District and Northwich Town Council in conjunction with Blachere Illumination, once again tasked children with the challenge of creating a festive design to come to life in the town.

All those taking part knew that if their drawing won they would get to see it up in lights and as a result, the competition was fierce.

There could only be one winner from the four schools that took part though, so a huge well done to Eliza Ransom from Davenham Primary School, Eleanor Peake from Winnington Primary School, Lexi Fletcher from Rudheath Primary School and Jonathon Merton from Lostock Primary School for impressing the judges and scooping the top prize.

Eliza created a Christmas pudding, Eleanor a snowman, Lexi a stocking and Jonathon a snowman’s head.

On the day, each child also received a prize from Blachere as a ‘well done’ for their brilliant creations.