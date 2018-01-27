Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A children’s charity is looking for energetic people to sign up to sporting fundraising events as part of Team Hope House in 2018.

Hope House is backing a range of events from half marathons, aquathons and triathlons as well as organising their popular annual cycle challenge and the new Snowdon Trek.

First out of the blocks is Chester Half Marathon and Shrewsbury Aquathon on April 29 followed by various other half marathons including Lake Vyrnwy and North Wales half marathon and the popular Shrewsbury Triathlon.

Challenges are subject to registration fees and minimum sponsorship for each event entered. In return supporters will receive their free Hope House running vest, fundraising pack and support up to and on the day.

If supporters have already registered for these events or wish to register for an event not listed, they can still become part of Team Hope House by committing to raise minimum sponsorship.

The first ever Hope House one day Snowdon Trek will take you to the summit of the highest mountain in England and Wales, Mount Snowdon, on Sunday, July 1.

The trek will follow the most popular route to the summit, the Llanberis Trail, with a team of experienced mountain guides, guiding you along the route at check-in points. Registration is £20 plus £100 sponsorship per person (to include free T-shirt).

The annual Hope House Cycle Challenge reaches its 10th anniversary in 2018 and will take place on Sunday, August 5.

The popular ride will be going back to its original two scenic routes – 56 miles to Lake Vyrnwy and 72 miles to Bala Lake.

Cyclists will be treated to a snack stop at a half way feed station and a delicious home-made feast of cakes and savouries at the end. Cyclists can register for the early bird price of £25, on the day entry will be available at £35.

If you would like to sign up for any of the events visit www.hopehouse.org.uk/what’son or call the fundraising office on 01244 340759.