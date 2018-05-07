Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A children's centre in the part of Winsford with the town’s highest rate of child poverty will reopen in September.

Cheshire West and Chester Council’s cabinet approved the reopening of Over Children’s Centre, based at Over Hall Community School, at a meeting on Wednesday.

Cllr Nicole Meardon, cabinet member for children and young people, said the move would meet the demands a growing population and the existing high levels of deprivation in the area.

“It is one of the highest areas of deprivation in Cheshire West,” she said.

“These recommendations will enable us to better support families in the Winsford area, and make sure our children and young people get the best start in life.

“Children’s centres do play a significant role in reducing inequalities and improving health and wellbeing outcomes for families.”

Over Children’s Centre closed its doors in 2015.

Data released by the End Child Poverty coalition in January showed that Over and Verdin has the highest rate of child poverty in the town - with 31.66 per cent of children living in poverty.

Cllr David Armstrong, Labour member for Winsford Swanlow and Dene, and cabinet member for legal and finance, supported the move.

“All local members fully welcome these changes,” he told cabinet members.

“This is a much-needed facility in an area we believe it will get extensive use from local families - some of whom live in very challenging circumstances.”

Winsford currently has two main children’s centres - Greenfields, in Whitby’s Lane, and Wharton, in Bradbury Road.

The move agreed by CWAC’s cabinet means that Greenfields - which is one mile away from the Over site, next to Oak View Academy - would be reduced to a linked children’s centre, offering services tailored to meet the needs of local families.

In a statement read out on his behalf, Cllr Michael Baynham, Conservative member for Over and Verdin, also welcomed the move - but suggested renaming Greenfields Children’s Centre to Oak View, the same as the academy where it is based.

Cabinet unanimously approved the reopening of Over Children’s Centre, while Cllr Meardon added that the council could look into renaming Greenfields.

The move follows a 30-day public consultation held earlier this year.