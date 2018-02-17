Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A visual arts project has been launched to bring colour, creativity and a sense of community to Northwich .

Our Town has seen schoolchildren from around Northwich and wider Mid Cheshire create artwork to showcase the town as well as their own villages and local areas, with designs being displayed in a wide range of shops and buildings.

The Children’s Art Trail was officially opened by Northwich Mayor Cllr Janet Myerscough-Illidge, Phil Carswell from Visual Arts Cheshire and Northwich Business Improvement District (BID) manager Jane Hough.

All three went along to Victoria Road Primary School to meet some of the artists and view their artwork, before heading into town to visit the locations that are displaying the various pieces of art.

Designs are featuring in Jack Gee Cycles, Suttons Hair, Gemini Blinds, Rosebank Sports, JS Trophies, Burtons, Northwich Art Shop, Swift Security, Crafty Stitches, Northwich Library, Halifax, Boots Opticians, Optisavers, Skipton, M&S, Asda and Wildwood.

Art is also being displayed in the Odeon, Dorothy Perkins, Bratts, Top Brand Shoes, Edinburgh Woollen Mill, Vision Express, Barclays Bank, Lloyds Bank, House of Quirk, Curtain Magic, Nigel Bailey Hair, Gilroy Wilson Shoes and at the Memorial Court.

The idea for the trail was devised by Phil from VAC and he’s delighted with the many different designs.

“I’m so impressed with the unique, original pieces of art that the schoolchildren have come up with,” said Phil.

“If you follow the trail you’ll have fun while also learning a thing or two about the history and heritage of the town and the many beautiful villages that surround Northwich.”

Cllr Myerscough-Illidge was blown away by the quality of the artwork and has praised the creators.

She said: “I think we’ve definitely got a few little artists on our hands judging by the creations.

“It’s brilliant to see young local talent really grasping the opportunity to represent and show off their schools and communities and they certainly haven’t disappointed.”

Northwich BID manager Jane Hough, meanwhile, has urged people to come and explore the trail.

She said: “With so many of the town’s businesses taking part it makes for a fantastic route to follow and there is a lot to be enjoyed.

“The children have really unleashed their creativity and the designs are definitely worth seeing.”

Trophies will be handed out for the most interesting entries, sponsored by the BID, and they’ve also provided certificates for all of the participating schools.

The Children’s Art Trail will be in Northwich until Monday, March 12.