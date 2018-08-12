Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Blacon Adventure Playground was full of smiling faces as hundreds of local residents enjoyed a successful National Playday celebration.

About 600 people packed into the playground, in Kipling Road, to make the most of the sunny weather and enjoy a host of free activities including den building, zorb football, messy art play and schoolyard games.

The event, hosted by Avenue Services, was one of hundreds taking place across the country to mark National Playday, an annual event celebrating children’s right to play and highlighting the importance of play in young people’s lives.

Paul Knight, head of Avenue Services, said: “The weather could not have been better and we were absolutely delighted to welcome so many people to Blacon Adventure Playground to enjoy our National Playday celebration.

“It was wonderful to see so many smiling faces and we hope people will join us again for many more of the fun-filled events we have coming up this summer.”

Avenue Services, which is a not-for-profit organisation, is a joint venture between Sanctuary Group and Cheshire West and Chester Council.

