Children can join in a summer of mischief at Cheshire West and Chester libraries this summer.

The borough’s libraries are calling for children to sign up to read six books over their summer holidays as part of Mischief Makers, the theme for this year’s Summer Reading Challenge.

Aimed at four to 11-year-olds, the theme is inspired by the much-loved children’s title Beano, which celebrates its 80th anniversary.

Children will explore a map of Beanotown to find a hidden treasure chest full of pranks and become ultimate mischief makers.

As children read library books for the Summer Reading Challenge, they will receive special stickers, some with mysterious smells.

By adding these stickers to their map, young readers will help Dennis, Gnasher and friends solve clues and discover the treasure, having lots of fun and adventures along the way.

To take part in Mischief Makers, all children need to do is sign up at their nearest library where they will be given a colourful collector’s map of Beanotown to keep a record of their Summer Reading Challenge journey.

Mischief Makers launches in libraries across Cheshire West on Saturday, 14 July and runs until Saturday, September 8.

There’s a whole programme of events and activities planned at libraries across the borough over the summer for families to celebrate the Summer Reading Challenge, everything from fun science to making your own comic book.

See the council’s website for details of what is happening in your area.

The council’s cabinet member for communities and wellbeing, Councillor Louise Gittins, said: “Parents and carers love the challenge too, not only is it free but they can see the difference the Summer Reading Challenge makes to their children’s reading.

“Children’s reading can ‘dip’ during the long summer holidays.

“Children who take part in the Summer Reading Challenge return to school in September as more fluent, confident, happy readers.

“Last year a total of 5,204 children took part the Summer Reading Challenge in Cheshire West which was an increase of three per cent compared to the previous year.

“I hope we see an increase in numbers again this year.”

Sue Wilkinson, CEO of The Reading Agency said: “At The Reading Agency, we believe that everything changes when we read and we know from our research how much fun families and children have when taking part in the challenge.

“Mischief Makers offers intergenerational appeal and we hope this family friendly, accessible theme will inspire more children than ever to read over the holidays and make use of their local library throughout the summer and beyond.”

Libraries are also looking for young people to volunteer to help run the challenge or other events during the summer holidays.

If you are aged between 13 and 24, and would like to get involved, call into your local library.