A child-minder is training hard to take part in the Essar Chester Half Marathon next month in order to raise funds to support one of the children she looks after.

Sue Williams, who turned 60 last month, has looked after four-year-old Oliver since he was a baby. Oliver, who lives in Vicar’s Cross, attends weekly conductive education classes run by Wallasey-based charity Stick ‘n’ Step, which offers support services to children with cerebral palsy and their families. The charity provides the children with totally free of charge conductive education sessions, allowing them to gain the skills they need to live independent lives.

Although Sue has never been a long distance runner, when she heard from Oliver’s mum Siobhan that Stick ‘n’ Step were looking for runners to take part and help raise funds, she immediately signed up for the challenge. Before Oliver started going to Stick ‘n’ Step he struggled with his speech, his ability to walk independently and he could not sit unaided. After six months of weekly sessions, Oliver started using the back of a laddered chair to support himself and, with assistance, managed to walk short distances in the classroom. He has made so much progress he is now able to use his walker with very little help or direction for short periods of time.

Oliver has also inspired another Chester runner to take part in the Half Marathon. Simon Gifford from Dodleston, who, together with Siobhan and Sue, is a member of local club Chester Road Runners, is also running to raise funds for Stick ‘n’ Step.

Oliver’s mum Siobhan said: “Oliver now attends Dorin Park School in Chester, but he still spends some time during the school holidays with Sue and the other children she looks after because I didn’t want him to lose touch with the friends he has made over the past few years. I think what Sue and Simon are doing to support Stick ‘n’ Step is just amazing.”

Community fundraiser at Stick ‘n’ Step Hettie Miles said: “We are really grateful to Sue, Simon and all the other runners that are taking part in the Essar Chester Half Marathon on April 29 on behalf of Stick ‘n’ Step.

“We provide conductive education to children and young people from all over the North West and North Wales and need to raise over £500,000 every year to keep our doors open. We’d love to hear from any other runner who has a place but has yet to choose a charity to support.”

For more information about the charity visit www.sticknstep.org .