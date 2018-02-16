Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Social media reports suggest there have been problems at KFC outlets in Chester and Cheshire Oaks due to a national delivery blunder which meant certain ingredients were running low.

And complaints to the KFC customer care Twitter account indicate the issue has been affecting stores across the country with shortages of chicken and fries in some cases.

TommiTMX told The Chronicle via Twitter : “Cheshire Oaks had a sign up saying they were shut due to reasons beyond their control until 2pm today (Friday, February 16). Chester had a sign up similar but said they wouldn’t open without their full menu available. No mention of a time frame.”

Everything appeared to be back to normal by the time The Chronicle visited the Chester store on the Greyhound Retail Park this afternoon. A staff member at the Cheshire Oaks store said they were not allowed to comment.

There have also been issues over the border in North Wales.

LisaRob tweeted: “No fries in Wrexham store!!! – this really does not look good. Very disappointed :-(“

KFC Customer Care responded: “Hi Lisa, we’re sorry that the Wrexham restaurant didn’t have the full menu available when you visited. We’ve had a few hiccups with delivery today. We hope you will give us another go soon.”

A KFC spokesperson was unable to check the current situation at individual stores in relation to a Chronicle enquiry but issued the following statement: “We deliver fresh chicken to our restaurants, but we’re having a few hiccups with our delivery system at the moment. We’re really sorry for any inconvenience, and we’re working to have all our restaurants back up and running as soon as we can!”