Chester's well known Town Crier pub has undergone a £410,000 transformation to appeal to the city's visitors.

The City Road venue has become so popular with tourists, commuters, hens, stags and race-goers due to its close proximity to Chester railway station that managers felt it needed a facelift to give a warm 'welcome to Chester'.

Following an extensive regeneration, which has included knocking down walls, adding an avant-garde island bar and even linking to live train times in a bid to become Chester's 'unofficial waiting room', the new-look Town Crier is set for a grand reopening on Monday, April 30.

Manager Paul Corbett said: "The Town Crier is so popular that we’ve simply outgrown our facilities. We’re also the first real welcome that visitors get to Chester so we’re keeping up appearances and flying the big Chester welcome flag high."

The pub will continue to offer local cask ales, craft beers, a range of gins, all day 2-4-1 cocktails and live sport; and has introduced a brand new dining zone which serves food from 7am.

There will also be special offers on dishes, free pool on Monday nights, a quiz on Thursdays and regular live music on Fridays.

And a special launch event will take place at the pub on Friday, May 4 from 5pm, featuring a charity quiz.