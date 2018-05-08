Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A successful partnership has won regional recognition for Chester ’s Storyhouse cultural centre.

The North West Local Authority Building Control (LABC) Building Excellence Awards commend technical excellence rather than aesthetics.

This year’s event was held at the Emirates Old Trafford, home of Lancashire County Cricket Club in Manchester.

Storyhouse won the extremely competitive ‘Best change of use of an existing building or conversion’ category.

Involved in the construction of Storyhouse were Cheshire West and Chester Council ’s building consultancy team, Kier Construction and Ellis Williams Architects.

Councillor Karen Shore, cabinet member for environment, said: “I’m delighted that the professional work of our building consultancy team has been recognised.

(Image: Mark Carline)

“This is a fantastic achievement. The LABC awards recognise excellent building and design and celebrate the results that can be achieved by designers, contractors and clients working closely with their local authority building consultancy team.”

As a regional winner the project will now go through to the grand final – a flagship event in the industry’s calendar – which will take place in London in November this year.

This is one of many awards that Storyhouse has won, including Building Award, Brick Award, FX Design Award and the venue is in the running for the BBC ’s People’s Choice Building of the Decade.

If you would like Cheshire West and Chester Council’s building consultancy experts to be part of your development’s team please call Gary Shields, building consultancy manager on 01606 288701 or email: gary.shields@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk