Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fans of Chester Zoo's hit documentary The Secret Life of the Zoo said the programme was 'absolutely robbed' after missing out on a BAFTA award last night.

The hugely popular Channel 4 series which explores life behind the scenes at the zoo had been up for a Best Features gong at last night's ceremony but lost out to Channel 5's travel show Cruising with Jane McDonald – the first ever BAFTA award for the channel.

But scores of angry fans of the zoo documentary, which has featured some unforgettable moments including the tear-jerking death of baby elephant Hari Hi Way, took to Twitter to vent their anger at the decision, calling it 'beyond a joke'.

One wrote: "Very disappointed. Cruising with Jane McDonald winning a BAFTA over Secret Life of the Zoo? I won't be watching the BAFTAs again."

And another said: "Gutted for Chester Zoo, they deserved the award for such a fab show, can't believe they didn't win."

But Chester Zoo had a very diplomatic reaction to the news, tweeting: "* Disappointed nominee face * – Just kidding! Congrats to Jane McDonald from us on The Secret Life of the Zoo."

Other programmes in the Features category were No More Boys and Girls: Can our Kids go Gender Free? and Antiques Roadshow.