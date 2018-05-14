Fans of Chester Zoo's hit documentary The Secret Life of the Zoo said the programme was 'absolutely robbed' after missing out on a BAFTA award last night.
The hugely popular Channel 4 series which explores life behind the scenes at the zoo had been up for a Best Features gong at last night's ceremony but lost out to Channel 5's travel show Cruising with Jane McDonald – the first ever BAFTA award for the channel.
But scores of angry fans of the zoo documentary, which has featured some unforgettable moments including the tear-jerking death of baby elephant Hari Hi Way, took to Twitter to vent their anger at the decision, calling it 'beyond a joke'.
One wrote: "Very disappointed. Cruising with Jane McDonald winning a BAFTA over Secret Life of the Zoo? I won't be watching the BAFTAs again."
And another said: "Gutted for Chester Zoo, they deserved the award for such a fab show, can't believe they didn't win."
But Chester Zoo had a very diplomatic reaction to the news, tweeting: "* Disappointed nominee face * – Just kidding! Congrats to Jane McDonald from us on The Secret Life of the Zoo."
Other programmes in the Features category were No More Boys and Girls: Can our Kids go Gender Free? and Antiques Roadshow.