Nearly 500 cyclists took to Chester’s roads to raise money for charity.

Organised by Bath based cycling experts Iconic Cycling Events, the third Bike Chester event was backed by home builders Redrow Homes and supported by many local businesses.

Enthusiastic cyclists of all levels tackled a choice of 25, 50 or 80-mile routes. Riders raised money for Chester’s Hospice of the Good Shepherd as well as individual charities with 20 charities entering teams.

Causes involved included the North West and Wales Air Ambulances, Cancer Research, the Down’s Syndrome Association, Ronald McDonald House Charities and the National Autistic Society among others.

Food producers supported the ride with high-energy food and drink while the event also showcased fine cheeses as well as cheeses from around the country.

Richard Best, chief executive officer of Iconic Cycling Events, said: “Bike Chester has become a much-loved annual event where a cycling community of keen club riders, enthusiasts and the less adventurous come together in spectacular Chester.

“Thank you to all who helped to make this year’s ride happen. The goodwill of all those involved, from sponsors and supporters to food producers, helps us to achieve a positive and lasting impact for active lifestyles and great charities doing some impressive work in the community.”

Caroline Siddall at the Hospice of the Good Shepherd said: “We’re delighted and proud to once again be one of the chosen charities for the ride.

“On behalf of the Hospice of the Good Shepherd I’d like to extend my sincere thanks to all who tackled the routes, together with Iconic Cycling Events for staging it.

“Such great fundraising efforts help us make a huge difference to the quality of life of local adults affected by a life limiting condition. Thank you.”

For more information about the event and to register for next year’s ride visit www.bikechester.co.uk.