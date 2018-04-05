Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester’s historic independent jewellers - reputed to be the oldest shop still trading in the city - is closing this month after 248 years.

Lowe & Sons, known for its unique Chester silverware and vintage jewellery, has been trading continuously since 1770 and has occupied its existing historic premises in Bridge Street Row since 1804.

But as the store, which still contains an ornately crafted staircase and other original features, comes to the end of its lease, the ‘difficult’ decision’ has been made to close the iconic store for good - and a grand closing down sale on Saturday, April 14 will offer 50% savings on a wide range of stock.

Richard Hogben from Lowe & Sons said: “Deciding to close the business has been a very difficult decision and we have thought long and hard about it.

“The store is seen very much as part of the city and its rich retail history is a story to behold. Ultimately, as the lease has reached its end, it is the right decision for us to cease trading at this time.

“We are very pleased that we are able to hold this close-down sale and offer our valued customers a final chance to take away a beautiful and memorable piece of jewellery; and of course, a last opportunity to look around the spectacular premises,” he added.

Lowe’s is steeped in Chester history, first established by the uncle of Harold Lowe, who served as the Fifth Officer aboard the Titanic. He was even featured as a character in the hugely successful 1997 James Cameron film Titanic in which he was played by actor Ioan Gruffudd.

Harold, known as the ‘true hero’ of the doomed ship because of his determination to keep looking for survivors of the tragedy, gave up the chance to work in the family business after running away to sea, but he is said to have been a regular visitor to the Chester store.

The closing down sale starts at 10am on Saturday, April 14, with all stock, including engagement rings diamond jewellery, precious stones, rings, earrings, bracelets and pendants, reduced by 50%.