Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The leisure pool at Chester’s Northgate Arena is now open again after a ‘complex’ technical problem was finally solved.

The pool had been closed for more than a month because of an issue with an air handling unit at the Victoria Road facility.

Parts had be specially designed and manufactured.

Brio Leisure, which runs the pool, has tweeted: “Hooray... our leisure pool is back open. Come and enjoy a family day out this weekend.”

Northgate Arena is showing its age having been built back in 1977 with talk of it being demolished in the past.

But Cheshire West and Chester Council recently revealed the arena will instead benefit from the bulk of a £7m capital funding package.

Cllr David Armstrong, cabinet member for legal and finance, said Northgate Arena was the ‘biggest’ leisure complex in the borough and the one ‘most in need of investment’.

Extensive repair work was recently carried out on the roof.

Meanwhile, council engineers are investigating why water fountains at Sandy Lane Aqua Park in Chester seem to stop working after a few hours.

The authority says the fountains, which randomly give children a fun soaking as they run across the park, seem to operate for several hours before stopping for no obvious reason.

Cllr Louise Gittins, cabinet member for communities and wellbeing, said: “We are aware that there is an issue at Sandy Lane Water Park in Chester which is affecting the flow of water into the fountains.

“We are not able at this moment to explain the direct cause of this problem. It won’t be until contractors carry out a full investigation of the pumping system that we can fully diagnose the issues and carry out work to fix it.”