Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The swimming pool at Chester ’s Northgate Arena aims to reopen before the end of June following a ‘complex’ technical problem that has seen it closed for more than two weeks already.

Updates are being posted via social media and on notices at the Victoria Road venue run by Brio Leisure.

The latest bulletin, headed ‘We’re sorry’, states the leisure pool and sauna remain closed because of an issue with an air handling unit requiring parts to be specially designed and built for the arena.

A Brio spokesperson added: “Once these arrive, we’ll fit these as quickly as possible and we’ll begin to fill the pool and reopen before the end of June.

“We’ll have it back up and running as soon as we can!”

The statement added: “In the meantime, the training pool is being utilised to support swimming lessons, aqua classes and public swimming sessions in the morning, afternoon and evening during the weekdays, and in the evenings at the weekend.”

Other facilities at the venue are not affected.

Cheshire West and Chester Council recently revealed the arena will instead benefit from the bulk of a £7m capital funding package.

Cllr David Armstrong , cabinet member for legal and finance, said Northgate Arena was the ‘biggest’ leisure complex in the borough and the one ‘most in need of investment’.

Extensive repair work was recently carried out on the roof.

For more information, call Northgate Arena on 01244 380444.