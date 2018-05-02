Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The swimming pool at Chester’s Northgate Arena is closed due to a technical problem which could hardly have come at a worse time as the bank holiday weekend approaches.

Messages have gone out on social media and on notices posted at the Victoria Road venue run by Brio Leisure.

Worryingly, there is no estimated date as to when the pool and other facilities will be back up and running.

The message from Brio states: “Leisure pool and sauna/steam closure. We’re sorry but due to an ongoing technical issue in the pool hall, the leisure pool and sauna/steam rooms will remain closed until further notice.

“Engineers are working on the issue, however at present we can’t give a date for an estimated reopening. We’re working to get this fixed as soon as possible, so thanks for bearing with us!”

Northgate Arena is showing its age having been built back in 1977 with talk of it being demolished in the past.

But Cheshire West and Chester Council recently revealed the arena will instead benefit from the bulk of a £7m capital funding package.

Cllr David Armstrong , cabinet member for legal and finance, said Northgate Arena was the ‘biggest’ leisure complex in the borough and the one ‘most in need of investment’.

Extensive repair work was recently carried out on the roof.