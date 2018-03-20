Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A brand new boutique store has opened its doors in Chester city centre.

CH One, which specialises in Italian leather handbags and accessories including scarves and jewellery, opened earlier this month in the place of former handbag shop New Bond Street London on Northgate Street.

It's run by business partners Sarah Marsh and Jane Wenlock who have worked together for years, most recently making their own knitwear range of bespoke children's jackets with unique fleece lining.

After selling their products to friends and via artisan markets, Sarah and Jane decided it was time to open a shop and came across the 'little gem' on Northgate Street that sold Italian leather handbags.

When the owner retired, Jane and Sarah took over the shop and gave it a makeover, continuing to sell the handbags and introduce more products including Peace of Mind jewellery and a selection of silk and cotton scarves.

But it's not just a ladies shop - they also sell leather office bags, satchels and 'man bags'.

Jane said: "It has taken us nearly eight months to negotiate and see the end result of taking over the shop whilst both still working full time but it has paid off as here we are up and running on Northgate Street and we have both been overwhelmed by the support from local shops.

"They have been so welcoming, offering support and advice, not forgetting the customers who have popped in to say hello too! Here's to a hopefully successful start to our new journey."