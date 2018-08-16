Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester based charity Minerva Arts has been expanding its youth theatre provision throughout the year, focussing on bringing high quality activity to young people ‘on the doorstep’ in villages and communities around Cheshire.

Several new groups are starting in September alongside the now established Malpas Youth Theatre.

Minerva focuses on contemporary theatre and creates work from scripts and through devising, meaning that each project is entirely unique and shaped by the young people themselves.

Minerva is committed to enabling young people in rural locations to access great arts activity and are expanding provision in Malpas with the addition of a Young Actors group for young people over 13 to further develop their skills in drama and performance.

Their Tarvin Youth Theatre is also about to start their first full term after successful pilots throughout 2017-18.

Each of these groups are fully inclusive and open access with no auditions and fees kept minimal to ensure that anyone can take part.

Each of the groups also work towards at least three public performances per year, many of which take place at community events including at Chester Pride.

Hollie Wimpenny, the youth theatre manager, said: “It is such an amazing time for Minerva Arts at the moment, with so many new groups starting up.

“The young people really take ownership of the groups as well, creating theatre that interests them and that they care about.

“Anything goes from Harry Potter to the environment. We can’t wait to see what the new groups will create.”

All groups start back in the week beginning September 10 and the first session is always a free taster.

Upton Youth Theatre will start at the end of September.

To register your interest email youththeatre@minervaarts.com or for more information visit www.minervaarts.com.