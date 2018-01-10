Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester’s very own Lucy Meacock was delighted to appear in a gripping Coronation Street episode effectively playing herself as she read the news about the brutal murder of popular character Luke Britton.

The Granada Reports presenter, who is in her 30th year on the regional news programme, was only upset to discover one of her favourites had been killed off.

Viewers were on edge during Monday’s night’s show when Luke (Dean Fagan) confronted the evil Pat Phelan over his suspicions but ended up as his latest victim after being attacked then shot and burned alive in his car.

Lucy, who lives in Chester and started her career as a reporter on The Chronicle, said: “I do read the news in dramas and I think what’s flattering and lovely is when producers and directors are looking to create an authentic North West scene, that I’m part of that.”

She found it amusing people contacted her on Twitter to say they had seen her reading the news – something she does every day – but Lucy accepts it’s ’something special’ doing it for Corrie.

These days Lucy, who used to share the same canteen as the soap stars at the old Granada Studios building, is more likely to bump into cast members walking around Media City in Salford where both Granada and Coronation Street are based.

“It’s a British institution and I’ve always thought the script writing is superb and the acting is phenomenal. So many talented actors start there or stay with it for the whole of their careers,” she said. “The only thing is, I really like Luke so I was upset when I found out what was happening to him.”

Interestingly, as part of her day job Lucy has interviewed Connor McIntyre who plays Luke’s murderer Pat Phelan and says he is ‘one of the loveliest, kindest and most thoughtful people’.

“It shows what a fantastic actor he is to create this monster on screen,” she added.

Corrie fan Lucy loves double acts like Rita and Norris, played by Barbara Knox and Chester-born Malcolm Hebden, and the ‘lovely lady’ who plays Mary (Patti Clare). But she also loves the new characters like Sair Khan who plays Luke’s devastated girlfriend Alya Nazir.

Lucy, who had to watch her own performance on catch-up as she was working the late shift when it was broadcast, occasionally fantasises about playing a real character in the show like a barmaid in the Rovers Return and jokes that she has ‘some experience’ having worked for the now defunct Edwards Wine Bar in Bridge Street and Chester Steakhouse in Music Hall Passageway.

But Lucy, who loves the rejuvenated cultural scene in Chester following the opening of Storyhouse, isn’t complaining about her role at Granada Reports where she began in 1988. “It’s a dream job and I love it!”