BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin will be signing copies and revealing all about her new book at Chester's Storyhouse next month.

Her memoir, Dare to Tri , tells the story of her journey from the BBC Breakfast sofa to representing Great Britain at the World Triathlon Championships, and the challenges she's faced along the way.

What started out as a fun BBC Breakfast cycling stunt in 2012 culminated in Louise wearing the colours of Great Britain in 2015, and discovering a new found passion and self confessed 'obsession' for sport.

The book documents the challenges Louise has faced in her journey, including overcoming personal nerves, a brutal training regime, the odd bike crash and the occasional drama.

Along the way Louise rediscovers the forgotten joys of sport and receives surprising rewards in the form of new-found respect from her teenage daughters and the realisation of the important role mothers play in inspiring girls to continue to enjoy sport.

She will be revealing all about Dare to Tri as well as signing copies and taking part in a Q&A on Thursday, April 26, in the Garret Theatre at Storyhouse from 7pm.

Tickets cost £8 and can be bought here.