Chester-based BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin told viewers about a chat she had with former colleague and pal Bill Turnbull who has gone public about his terminal cancer diagnosis.

Louise sent her best wishes to Bill and his family on air after sharing details of a phone conversation she enjoyed with him earlier this week.

This followed an emotional video broadcast at the end of C4’s The Great Celebrity Bake Off For Stand Up To Cancer in which Bill announced he has advanced prostate cancer and it has spread to his leg bones, hips, pelvis and ribs.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Louise – who lives in Chester – said her friend was remaining ‘upbeat’.

Sitting alongside fellow host Dan Walker, she said: “I spoke to Bill yesterday, anybody who has watched him over the last 15 years will know he’s an immensely optimistic person, he was on really good form.

“He is undergoing treatment at the moment.

“He is having chemotherapy in a bid to control the disease and buy him as much time as possible to spend with his wife Sarah and their three children.”

“We had a long conversation,” she added.

“Between us we have a National Lottery syndicate and I phoned him to tell him we’d won £2... so that’s still going.

“He was really upbeat, so best wishes to Bill and all his family as well.”

Viewers of The Great Celebrity Bake Off were left in tears on Tuesday as Bill Turnbull opened up about his cancer battle in a special section added to the end of the show in which he had taken part prior to his diagnosis. In the saddest of ironies, the programme was a Stand Up to Cancer special in aid of lifesaving cancer research.

Bill became tearful as recalled the moment he had to tell his children he was suffering from advanced prostate cancer.

“If I’d had a test a few years ago we would have diagnosed it earlier and knocked it on the head earlier and my survival possibilities would be a lot better,” he explained.

“I’ve been blessed to have had a wonderful family who still give me joy every day. For me, being a father is the most challenging thing you can do, and the most fulfilling.”

Talking about his wife Sarah, he said: “I have been married for almost 30 years. And that, I consider to be… the best thing I’ve ever done.”