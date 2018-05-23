Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester -based BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin seemed puzzled to feature on the front page of The Sun about allegations she cheated in a triathlon race in Snowdonia at the weekend.

Louise, who was going through the papers with co-host Charlie Stayt, said British Triathlon had told her she had ‘no case to answer’.

The front page story claims the journalist, who lives near Chester, had an unfair advantage when she took part in the swimming, cycling and running challenge on Sunday.

The Team GB triathlete was reported to officials by a competitor who said she got unfair help from another cyclist during the race.

In an awkward TV moment, she had no choice but to address the claims.

Holding up the newspaper, she said: “And there’s a story about me in The Sun about an incident at a race on Sunday which I talked about. British Triathlon say I have no case to answer, but I’m the front page, and Meghan [Markle] as well, but we’ll tell you why...”

Louise, who is currently plugging her book on her triathlon glory, previously spoke about the Slateman event in Snowdonia on TV with co-host Dan Walker.

The cheating accusation apparently relates to claims a woman was said to have appeared ‘from nowhere’ and pedalled inches in front of her. The tactic cuts wind resistance and is known as drafting in the sport.

And the manoeuvre is said to have given her a big advantage in the event.

Louise, a self-confessed triathlon obsessive, has been known to swim in the River Dee in Chester during training and has taken part in the Deva Triathlon as part of Team Louise.

Last month she hosted an evening at Chester’s Storyhouse where she revealed all about her new book, took part in Q&A and signed copies.

(Image: @louiseminchin)

Her memoir, Dare to Tri , tells the story of her journey from the BBC Breakfast sofa to representing Great Britain at the World Triathlon Championships, and the challenges she’s faced along the way.

What started out as a fun BBC Breakfast cycling stunt in 2012 culminated in Louise wearing the colours of Great Britain in 2015, and discovering a newfound passion and self-confessed ‘obsession’ for sport.