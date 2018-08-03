Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester 's last Poundworld store will shut its doors within the next few days according to window displays.

No final date has so far been released for The Forum outlet but stock levels are running extremely low.

Its departure is to be followed by Shoe Zone, which is moving into larger premises on the Greyhound Retail Park, which will leave the shopping centre looking rather empty.

Poundworld, which went into administration in June, has said all stores will close by August 10.

The Poundworld store in Foregate Street closed on Sunday, July 15.

And the budget chain, which operated 355 stores at its peak, has also run outlets at Broughton Shopping Park, Ellesmere Port and Queensferry.

In total the collapse of the company will result in the loss of 5,100 jobs.

Administrators Deloitte will continue discussions with interested parties to try to sell the shops which are still open.

Factors believed to be behind the discounter’s woes include falling consumer confidence, rising overheads and the weaker pound.

Chester’s £300m Northgate Development was recently dealt a massive blow after House of Fraser announced it no longer planned to deliver the anchor store for the scheme.

The move is part of a rescue deal for House of Fraser which includes the closure of 31 of its 59 stores.