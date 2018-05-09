Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester’s iconic Grosvenor Park is to host a fundraising walk to support stroke survivors and their families.

The Step Out for Stroke event organised by the Stroke Association will take place in the park on Saturday, June 9, at 10.30am.

The association explains stroke is a leading cause of disability. There are over 1.2m people in the UK living with the after effects.

A stroke is a brain attack which happens when the blood supply to the brain is cut off, caused by a clot or bleeding in the brain. There are more than 100,000 strokes in the UK each year, around one stroke every five minutes.

For stroke survivors the challenge of taking part in Step out for Stroke will also celebrate their steps towards regaining their independence.

The family-friendly event, suitable for all ages and abilities, will be officially opened by the Lord Mayor of Chester Razia Daniels.

There will be a warm-up by Chester Boot Camp while those taking part will also be able to enjoy a choir performance by Philharmonics and refreshments.

Jane Fenwick at the Stroke Association said: “A stroke can happen to anyone, at any age, at any time and it changes lives in an instant.

“For many stroke survivors Step out for Stroke will mark an important milestone in their road to recovery and seeing them take on this challenge will be truly inspirational.

“Step out for Stroke is also a fun day out for all the family and we hope to see as many people as possible from the local community taking part alongside stroke survivors and enjoying the other activities on offer.”