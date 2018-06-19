Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Folk favourites the Dodo Street Band are heading for Chester to perform live at the Forum Studio Theatre on Friday, July 27.

This explosive band combines diabolical fiddle virtuosity from international star Adam Summerhayes, outrageous brilliance from recorder genius Piers Adams, accordion master Murray Grainger, bass legend Malcolm Creese and dazzling bodhran playing from king of folk percussion Cormac Byrne.

Piers Adams is the modern day wild man of the recorder. His stubborn refusal to accept the natural limitations of his instrument has led the Washington Post to describe him as ‘superhuman’.

Adam Summerhayes comes from a long line of North Country fiddlers and has written and recorded endless music including a track on the Sherlock Holmes blockbuster A Games of Shadows.

Piers and Adam are also members of the world famous baroque ensemble Red Priest.

Cormac Byrne plays as part of the acclaimed folk group Uiscedwr and has appeared on TV and radio many times including performances on MTV, BBC’s Top of The Pops, BBC Breakfast, GMTV, The Sharon Osbourne Show, Sky Arts, BBC Alba, RTE, BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 4 and RTE Lyric FM.

Malcolm Creese is one of Europe’s most admired double bass players; his work has crossed many genres including jazz with Cleo Laine and John Dankworth and numerous sessions with musicians such as Sting, Rod Stewart and Depeche Mode.

Murray Grainger has performed everywhere from Celtic Connections to the BBC Proms.

He is one of the UK’s most influential accordionists and has played contemporary classical repertoire with some of the country’s leading orchestras and opera companies, but his first love is traditional music.

Tickets for their Chester performance are £15 or £13 concessions. Call 01244 341296 or visit www.chestertheatre.co.uk .